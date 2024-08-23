Red Cross Elections Clouded by Allegations of Rigging

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) elections have been overshadowed by allegations of vote rigging, with reports of some candidates being disqualified at the last minute.

The humanitarian organization is in the process of selecting its leadership, from district representatives to the national board. However, the current national executive, led by President Edison Mlambo and Secretary General Elias Hwenga, has faced growing unpopularity due to accusations of corruption, nepotism, and authoritarianism within the organization.

Emails seen by this publication reveal that volunteers had raised serious corruption allegations against the leadership prior to the national elections. These concerns appear to have been dismissed, with the current leadership reportedly resorting to questionable tactics to maintain their hold on power.

Sources within the ZRCS allege that the leadership bypassed the constitution, which mandates the selection of an election committee, by handpicking only six members. “They have only handpicked six members—Mrs. Babra Chimbodza, a former magistrate as chair, Lewis Banda, Edwin Musindo, Elias Hwenga, and Wellington Magaya. This is very wrong because the constitution requires an election committee with three members from the eight statutory regions,” one source said.

In Lower Gweru, the number of people did not meet the requirements for the formation of a branch, but provincial manager Marble Zinange reportedly ordered the branch to be created, violating Article 41.2(a) of the organization’s constitution. “The same happened in Marondera and Bindura. In Bindura, provincial manager Thulani Sibanda conducted an election with 17 people, three of whom were not members but employees of the society. These guys are desperate to retain power,” added the source.

In Gokwe North and South districts, elections were reportedly not conducted, with the manager instead focusing on a food program in Shurugwi, where a few people were coerced into holding an election. “Members of ZRCS were surprised to hear of the election from the community, which is against the constitution that states the election committee must distribute nomination forms at least four weeks before the relevant election,” the source explained.

In Gweru Urban, Secretary General Hwenga disqualified legitimate members on the grounds that they were tertiary students, while in Murehwa, the district election was omitted from the calendar altogether.

Disgruntled members have reportedly approached the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies cluster manager, John Roche, but claim their concerns have been ignored.

