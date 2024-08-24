All Roads Lead To Mucheke Stadium Tomorrow

Spread the love

The march for promotion continues at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo tomorrow. The Kingdom Boys will be out to loot all the Diamonds at Mucheke. Hapamihwe mihwe! It’s the #FillUpMucheke Challenge tomorrow. This is a call for a record attendance Zhalala Zhululu. Let’s welcome home the log leaders in style after a two week absence. The best team deserves the best support. Every Zhalala Zhululu supporter must attend this one. Spread the love, tell someone to tell someone. Munhu wese takaenda paMucheke on Sunday!

Never miss a Zhalala Zhululu game. Fill up Mucheke Stadium!

ZhalalaZhululu

TheKingdomBoys

IngotiWanguZvipere

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...