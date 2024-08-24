Taxi Driver, Cop Shot In Mzansi

A devastating shooting occurred outside the Kagiso Police Station in the West Rand, claiming the lives of an off-duty police officer and a taxi owner. The victims, a female officer and a male taxi owner, were seated in a Ford Figo when they were ambushed by attackers wielding a high-calibre rifle.

Eyewitnesses report that the assailants fled the scene in a blue car with no registration number, leaving behind a trail of destruction and chaos. The police officer, who was sitting in the passenger seat, and the taxi owner, who had just visited the Kagiso Magistrates’ Court, succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.

Notably, the slain taxi owner was one of 13 individuals arrested in November 2023 for crimes related to taxi violence. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and an investigation is underway.

Police swiftly responded to the incident, securing the area and launching a probe into the tragic events. The community is left reeling from this senseless act of violence, and authorities are urged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

