A Tribute To Tireless Change Champion

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Deeply saddened to announce the heartbreaking news of the passing of Hon. Bright Vanya Moyo (pictured with President Chamisa), the elected Member of Parliament for Lupane East.

His tenure was tragically cut short by an unjust recall from parliament, orchestrated by Tshabangu in collusion with Zanupf – a devastating loss for our community.

I had the privilege of working with him in Lupane as the cluster leader there, witnessing firsthand his tireless work ethic, unwavering dedication, and the immense love he received from the people of Lupane.

He was a man of the people. He remained steadfast, solid and true to the ideals we believe in – a true fighter!

Rest in peace, bafo; you ran your race, a good fight it was. Until we meet again!

