Jacob Mafume Mnangagwa’s Son? Rumours Swirl After Political Workshop Appearance

By Political Reporter-Social media is buzzing with speculation after Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume attended a Zanu PF political initiation workshop organised by the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology last week.

The rumour mill suggests that Mafume could be one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons based on a striking resemblance to the President’s known children.

The leading X account COZWVA, known for its credible political posts, added fuel to the fire on Sunday by sharing a picture of Mafume alongside one of Mnangagwa’s sons.

The post was captioned: “Jacob Mafume claims to be Ngara from Chivi in Masvingo province!…. But hey!!!!! Some elements of murambibwi are noticeable!”

The cryptic caption only heightened curiosity, as many wondered if there was more to this story than meets the eye.

Efforts to get a comment from both Mafume and the first family were fruitless.

