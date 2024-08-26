Army General Sabeka implicated in Chrome fraud scandal

By A Correspondent| Acting chief of staff Brig General Sabeka has been implicated in chrome scandals after a duo were caught trying to smuggle out the precious mineral using a licence authorised by Rusunguko Holdings Investments.

Sabeka is the one responsible for all authorisations that concern RNH export licences.

Two transport operators, Precious Ncube, 49, and Methsary Muchirahondo, 35, who are facing charges of fraud related to the alleged illegal export of chrome ore used the RNH licence.

Prosecutors allege that in August 2024, the pair fraudulently obtained export documents, including a Bill of Entry Form 21, a Commercial Invoice, and a Consignment Note, falsely indicating a 25-tonne shipment of chrome ore concentrate.

The documents named Lianyungang Zhongda International Logistics as the consignee, with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe listed as the shipper on behalf of Rusununguko Nkululeko Holdings.

They also allegedly secured a Release Order Receipt and an export license under the name of Zimbabwe Defence Industry.

Ncube and Muchirahondo are accused of presenting these documents at Beitbridge Border Post, falsely claiming a joint venture between Zimbabwe Defence Industry and Rusununguko Nkululeko Holdings.

The prosecution said they misrepresented their cargo as chrome ore concentrate when it was actually chrome ore lumpy.

They also allegedly used an expired export permit from Zimbabwe Defence Industry and attempted to export goods via Forbes Border Post using documents that had expired and belonged to separate entities.

The investigation led to their arrest, and authorities recovered the documents, truck, and consignment.

“It is worrisome that Senior officer like Sabeka continues to abuse his office without any charge laid against him.

“We are appealing to ZACC and police or even Generals and Military police to assist us,” said the source.

