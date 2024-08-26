Chiwenga Struggles To Stand Up

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF structures have revived the push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ignore hanging over power to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

The part is pushing for constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond 2028 when his second and final term is set to expire.

If this passes, Chiwenga will not succeed Mnangagwa in 2028 as the party’s President, as previously agreed.

The party is preparing for its 21st Annual People’s Conference, held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27.

At this conference, the proposed amendments may be adopted and then presented to Parliament, where ZANU PF holds a significant majority and enjoys compliance with the opposition CCC faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu.

In the lead-up to the conference, ZANU PF’s Harare Province held its provincial inter-district conference on Sunday.

The purpose of this meeting was to formulate draft resolutions that will be presented to the party leadership at the annual conference in Bulawayo.

