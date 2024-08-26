Comment On Mafume’s Picture With Emmerson Mnangagwa…

By A Correspondent

A photograph featuring Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume at a groundbreaking event in the capital city has ignited a heated debate on social media.

Mafume, who represents the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), faces accusations of betraying the people’s struggle by associating with Mnangagwa. Critics argue that his presence at the event undermines his opposition stance.

Conversely, some observers believe that there is no issue with Mafume’s participation.

Mnangagwa commented on the event in a statement released on Saturday:

“Today, I attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the WestProp Hills Luxury Golf Estate in Mabelreign. This development will feature a PGA championship-quality golf course, luxury homes, and a premium lifestyle destination. It promises to create numerous jobs and provide a significant boost to our local economy.

This project marks another step forward in our journey to modernize Zimbabwe’s infrastructure and attract investment.

We look forward to seeing this estate become a landmark of excellence in Southern Africa.”

