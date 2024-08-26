G-40 Boss Joins Mozambique’s Ruling FRELIMO Party

By Political Reporter- Former Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandiitawepi Chimene has reportedly joined Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party and is campaigning for a political office.

Mozambique is set to hold elections this year to elect the President, lawmakers, and local government officials.

Chimene fled to Mozambique during the November 2017 coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe and his entire cabinet.

Since then, she has remained in the country, and recent developments suggest she has embraced Mozambican politics.

On Sunday, the leading X account COZWVA, known for its credible political insights, posted a picture of Chimene clad in Frelimo regalia in Mozambique. The post was captioned:

“Former CIO Nyanga OIC, War veteran, former Manicaland State Minister Cde Mandiitawepi Chimene shining in Mozambique. She has joined politics under Frelimo & she may become Manica Provincial Governor as Mozambique goes to election this year.”

In November last year, Chimene told state media from Mozambique that she was ready to return to Zimbabwe.

She reportedly met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his visit to Mozambique, where he was the guest of honour at the commissioning of the newly rehabilitated Beira-Machipanda railway line.

It is understood that senior Mozambican government officials facilitated her meeting with Mnangagwa.

Chimene explained that she decided to remain in Mozambique due to fears for her safety after hearing rumours that she might not be secure in Zimbabwe.

