New Sponsor For Zim Warriors

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has announced a new sponsor for the Warriors.

The ZIFA NC has confirmed that they have signed a sponsorship contract, which is valued at $80 000, with Betterbrands.

The jewellery company is owned by Scottland FC boss Scott Sakupwanya.

A statement by the association reads: “Betterbrands Gold Becomes Official Kit Sponsor for the Warriors AFCON Qualification Campaign!

“The sponsorship deal, valued at $80 000, will see Betterbrands Gold providing comprehensive support covering top of the range Training, Travel, Leisure, and Matchday Apparel for the national team. Replicas will also be provided at a date to be announced.

“The sponsorship marks a significant commitment by Betterbrands Gold to support the national team as they strive for continental glory. The partnership underscores the company’s dedication to uplifting local sports and contributing to the success of the Warriors on the international stage.”

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

