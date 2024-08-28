Nelson Chamisa Vows to Block Mnangagwa’s Bid for a Third Term

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

In a bold declaration, opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has vowed to thwart Emmerson Mnangagwa’s attempt to secure a third term in office.

This pledge comes amid growing concerns that Mnangagwa’s ruling party, Zanu PF, may seek to undermine the country’s constitution to extend his presidency.

Chamisa has taken a firm stance against what he describes as a potential constitutional breach.

On Tuesday, he expressed his determination in a succinct post on X (formerly Twitter), stating unequivocally: “IT CAN’T !!!”

The controversy centers on Zanu PF hardliners who are reportedly pushing for constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond the limits set by current laws.

This move has sparked significant debate and concern among opposition members and civil society organizations, who view it as a threat to democratic principles and constitutional order.

Chamisa’s vow to block the third-term bid highlights his commitment to safeguarding democratic processes in Zimbabwe.

He has previously criticized Mnangagwa’s administration for alleged abuses of power and electoral misconduct, and his latest remarks are a continuation of his broader campaign for political reform.

The opposition leader’s stance has garnered support from various quarters, with many seeing it as a crucial defense against attempts to entrench power and undermine the constitutional framework.

As the political landscape in Zimbabwe continues to evolve, Chamisa’s efforts to block the extension of Mnangagwa’s presidency are expected to be a key point of contention in the country’s ongoing political discourse.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...