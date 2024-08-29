Africa Taken Over By New Faces

INDICATION OF NEW FACES OF COLONIALISM IN AFRIKA.

By Benjamin Anyagre | Afrikan states are bound to enter into bilateral relationships with any advanced developing economy in the world. That economic or diplomatic standings ought to produce standards and quality results in any agreed sector of production. If the exchange of bilateral trade – churns out environmental and socio – economic disadvantages on a state – then symptoms of working colonialism manifest.

Win – Win financio – infrastructural engineering of an Afrikan state with any country in the world – that never colonised Afrika – turned Win – Lost by disadvantaging an Afrikan state at the end of that government transaction – offers colonial traits.

Expatriates in Afrika – should respect and abide by the rules of an Afrikan states’ sovereignty – in which they are doing business – anything less of those indications – demonstrates colonial characteristism.

Foreign companies of a country that never colonised Afrika and doing business in Afrika – who violate rules concerning employees rights and disregard for the statutory conditions for the safety and well-being of a worker in any Afrikan state – reveals colonial characteristics.

Foreign governments/companies whose country never colonised Afrika – that encourages graft – theft – corruption in the governance system – and does shoddy work in an Afrikan sovereign state – pinpoints colonialism in operation. Benjamin Anyagre – CEO; AFRO- CONTINENTAL UNION CONSULT.

