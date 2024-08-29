Chiwenga Warms Up For Power

Spread the love

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to act in his stead as he embarks on a visit to China.

This move comes ahead of the Zanu PF elective congress in October, where Mnangagwa is expected to anoint him ( Chiwenga) as his successor if he honours the 2017 agreement with the military junta.

However, signs are emerging that Mnangagwa may seek to extend his rule, potentially blocking Chiwenga’s path to power.

The Zanu PF Women’s League, a key Mnangagwa ally, is reportedly planning to pit Chiwenga against its chairperson, Mabel Chinomona, during the congress.

Chiwenga, while commanding significant support within the military, lacks a strong political base among the party’s eligible voters, leaving his succession prospects uncertain.

In what many see as a test of his political clout, Chiwenga presided over the inaugural Research for Agricultural Excellence Indaba on Thursday.

The event, held at the Exhibition Park as part of the 2024 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, is co-hosted by the Research Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society.

Running under the theme “Research and Innovation Solutions for Sustainable Agribusiness Development,” the indaba aims to bridge the gap between research and practical application in agriculture, while shaping policy in the sector.

As Acting President, Chiwenga is also expected to tour several exhibition stands , further cementing his presence during Mnangagwa’s absence.

Whether this temporary elevation will bolster his political standing or serve as a precursor to an extended leadership battle remains to be seen.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...