Resisting Mnangagwa’s Bid To Twist Constitution…

Spread the love

Linda Masarira LEAD president…

Extending Zimbabwe’s presidential term limits from 5 years to 7 years is a deeply undemocratic and unconstitutional move that undermines the country’s democratic foundations.

Why do I say it is, “Undemocratic and Unconstitutional”:

It subverts the will of the people. Term limits are in place to ensure regular changes in leadership, allowing citizens to choose new representatives. Extending terms disregards this fundamental principle. Violates the Constitution: Zimbabwe’s Constitution, adopted in 2013, explicitly sets presidential terms at 5 years. Changing this without a thorough, inclusive constitutional review process is unconstitutional. Concentrates power: Longer terms lead to increased executive power, potentially entrenching authoritarianism and reducing checks on presidential authority.

There are many disadvantages of term limit extensions. I will focus on 4.

Entrenches incumbency: Longer terms make it harder for new leaders to emerge, perpetuating the incumbent’s hold on power. Reduces accountability: With more time in office, presidents may become less responsive to citizens’ needs and concerns. Discourages fresh perspectives: Extended terms limit opportunities for new ideas and approaches, potentially stagnating national progress. Increases risk of authoritarianism: Longer terms lead to increased repression, as leaders may feel more secure in their positions.

I found very few advantages of term limit extensions which are stability and experience.

Stability: Longer terms provide stability, allowing leaders to implement long-term plans without worrying about short-term electoral pressures. Experience: Extended terms can allow presidents to build on their experience, potentially leading to more effective governance.

However, these advantages are far outweighed by the disadvantages, and stability and experience can be achieved through other means, such as:

Strengthening institutions Encouraging leadership development Fostering a culture of democratic transition

In conclusion, extending Zimbabwe’s presidential term limits is a regressive move that undermines democracy and the Constitution. It concentrates power, reduces accountability, and discourages fresh perspectives. Instead, Zimbabwe should focus on building strong institutions, promoting leadership development, and upholding democratic principles.

Extending Zimbabwe's presidential term limits from 5 years to 7 years is a deeply undemocratic and unconstitutional move that undermines the country's democratic foundations.



Why do I say it is, "Undemocratic and Unconstitutional":



1. It subverts the will of the people. Term… pic.twitter.com/ausrNYqEMe — Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) August 27, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...