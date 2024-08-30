ZRP Reports Fatal Crashes as Hit-and-Run Driver Remains at Large

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that took place on August 28, 2024, around 5:00 PM at the 28-kilometre mark along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

A Toyota Wish carrying eight passengers veered off the road and struck a concrete power line pole, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to six others.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured are receiving medical care at the same hospital. The driver fled the scene and is currently at large.

In a separate incident, Harare police are investigating another road traffic accident that occurred on the same day at around 11:30 PM at the intersection of Nemakonde Way and Stone Road near Greencroft Shopping Centre. An unidentified driver hit a pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, before fleeing the scene. The victim, who sustained multiple injuries, is currently receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

