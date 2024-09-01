Chiwenga Overpowers Mnangagwa, Declares His Ally National Hero

Political Reporter-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has overpowered his boss, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and declared his ally, Brigadier-General Shadreck Dingani Ndabambi, a national hero.

Mnangagwa and his other deputy, Kembo Mohadi, are out of the countr.

Mnangagwa left for China last week to attend the triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), while Mohadi is in Indonesia for the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum.

Chiwenga declared his ally Ndabambi a national hero whose authority and prerogative are for the President.

Brig-Gen Ndabambi collapsed at his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura General Hospital last week.

Chiwenga also took charge of the Harare Agricultural Show, which concluded yesterday.

