Govt Says It’s Blown USD1,7 Billion For SADC Summit Roads, Money Full Enough to Spaghetti-fy The Whole Country’s Roads

Government Under Scrutiny After US$1.7 Billion Road Rehabilitation Spend Ahead of SADC Summit

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | The Zimbabwean government has come under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that over US$1.7 billion has been spent on road rehabilitation projects in the run-up to the recently concluded Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit. Transport Minister Felix Mhona disclosed these figures, positioning the expenditure as part of the government’s broader effort to enhance national infrastructure.

The announcement has sparked widespread public outrage, with many citizens questioning the accuracy and necessity of such an exorbitant spend. Critics argue that the amount reported far exceeds the usual budget allocations for road maintenance, prompting allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

One Facebook user, Moses Madungwe, expressed shock at the figures, suggesting that the amount is “shocking” and accusing government officials of inflating costs. He noted that the US$1.7 billion figure is well over 350% of the ministry’s annual budget and even 30% more than the national budget. According to Madungwe, such a sum should be enough to cover all roads across the country, not just those utilized for the summit.

Madungwe further alleged that funds may have been misappropriated, comparing the purchase of palm trees, reportedly at US$500 each, while they are typically valued at much less. “1.7 [billion] should have been stolen,” he concluded, indicating strong suspicions of graft.

Another commenter, Shepherd Nyathi, echoed these concerns, questioning the accuracy of the report or the honesty of the ministry’s statements. Nyathi’s skepticism reflects a broader sentiment among Zimbabweans, many of whom have become disillusioned by repeated instances of corruption within the government.

### Government’s Stance on Infrastructure Development

The Zimbabwean government has been emphasizing the need to develop its infrastructure to spur economic growth. The rehabilitation of roads, particularly ahead of international events like the SADC Summit, is part of this strategy. Minister Mhona highlighted the importance of these investments, arguing that modernized roads are crucial for improving the country’s economic prospects and enhancing connectivity within the region.

However, the massive budget allocation for this purpose has led to calls for transparency. Many citizens and opposition figures are demanding a detailed breakdown of how the US$1.7 billion was spent, urging the government to account for every dollar to dispel doubts of financial mismanagement.

### Potential Implications

The controversy surrounding this expenditure could have significant political ramifications. If the allegations of corruption are substantiated, it may further erode public trust in the government, potentially impacting future elections and the country’s overall political stability. Additionally, this situation could draw the attention of international observers, particularly as Zimbabwe seeks to attract foreign investment and improve its global image.

In conclusion, while the Zimbabwean government aims to justify its investment in national infrastructure, the public backlash over the US$1.7 billion road rehabilitation expenditure reveals deep-seated concerns about transparency and accountability. As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the government’s response to these serious allegations and the steps it takes to address the growing discontent among the population.

