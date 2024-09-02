Chigumba Survives Assassination Attempt

By Political Reporter-Fresh details have emerged suggesting that the accident involving Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, on Sunday at Mapinga may have been an assassination attempt.

Police confirmed on Monday that Chigumba was involved in an accident near Mapinga along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Her Toyota Landcruiser Prado was side-swiped by another vehicle, but she escaped unhurt.

Her driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred when a haulage tanker reportedly crashed into three vehicles, including Chigumba’s.

Sources within the state security claim the plan was to drag and push Chigumba’s car into the Mapinga Gorge—a steep and treacherous mountain pass.

The sources suggest that the assassination attempt was orchestrated by disgruntled top military intelligence officials who opposed the Mnangagwa-led Junta administration.

This faction is reportedly seeking genuine change in Zimbabwe, with democratically elected leaders who can improve the lives of citizens.

These military officials allegedly see Chigumba as an obstacle to this change, accusing her of being complicit in electoral fraud.

“Even she (Chigumba) knows that there is a group of senior army bosses who are opposed to her being used to stifle democracy. She has had several meetings with some of these army bosses where they warned her against facilitating electoral fraud, but she said her hands are tied,” said the highly placed sources.

The sources added that these military leaders want transparency in the electoral process to ensure that no one can accuse ZEC of bias.

Chigumba’s tenure as ZEC chairperson has been marred by controversy, with accusations of bias towards the ruling Zanu PF party.

The opposition and various international observers have consistently criticized her election management, claiming that her actions undermined the credibility of Zimbabwe’s electoral process.

The 2018 and 2023 elections, in particular, were hotly disputed, with allegations of voter suppression, irregular vote counting, and using state resources to favour the incumbent.

These accusations have further tarnished Chigumba’s image, casting doubt on the impartiality and integrity of ZEC under her leadership.

