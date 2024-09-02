Kadewere Out Of World Cup Qualifiers

France-based striker Tino Kadewere has been ruled out of the Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon due to injury.

The FC Nantes man got injured towards the end of Les Canaris’ 3-1 victory over Montpellier on Saturday and was replaced by Nicolas Cozza.

Kadewere has been replaced in the Warriors squad by Manica Diamonds’ Farai Banda.

Michael Nees’ charges are expected to conduct their first training session in Uganda this morning.

