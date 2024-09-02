Tshinga Dube Warns Against Misleading Advisors Pushing Mnangagwa to Extend His Stay in Power

By A Correspondent| Outspoken Zanu PF politburo member Tshinga Dube has cautioned Zimbabweans to be wary of those advising President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cling to power, describing them as self-serving individuals who prioritize their personal interests over the nation’s welfare.

Speaking at the burial of liberation war hero Killion Dube at Lady Stanley Cemetery on Sunday, Tshinga Dube highlighted the dangers of misguided advice to the president. Killion Dube, who played a significant role in the country’s liberation struggle, passed away from hypertension at the age of 89 on August 25.

Dube emphasized the importance of preserving Mnangagwa’s legacy, noting his significant contributions from the liberation struggle to his current role. “We don’t want to tarnish his legacy, which he has built through his dedicated service as a leader,” said Dube.

Addressing the issue of Mnangagwa’s succession, Dube stated, “There are various opinions on the succession issue. Many party members have urged him to stay in power, but he has always said he will adhere to the Constitution. While he has not expressed any intention to cling to power beyond his term, we must remember that man proposes, but God disposes.”

Dube also criticized the president’s advisors, saying, “We must be careful with the advice given to the President so that it does not serve only individual interests. These advisors risk damaging his legacy after years of hard work.”

He clarified that the upcoming Zanu PF conference is an administrative gathering, not an elective one. Dube also paid tribute to the late Killion Dube, describing him as one of the pioneers of the liberation struggle who made significant contributions, especially in the Zambezi area.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, represented by the city’s deputy director for administration, Julious Gwatiwa, acknowledged Killion Dube’s role in the liberation struggle, stating, “Dube’s contribution brought freedom and dignity to all of us here today and to future generations.”

