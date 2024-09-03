Chiwenga Ally Languishes In Jail

By Political Reporter- Frank Buyanga, a close ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has launched a fresh bid to cancel a warrant of arrest against him.

Buyanga remains incarcerated in South Africa, where he has been held since last November, following his arrest by South African authorities at the request of the Zimbabwean government. He is currently awaiting extradition proceedings.

Buyanga’s legal troubles stem from a protracted custody battle with his former girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa, over their minor child.

A Harare magistrate’s court issued a warrant of arrest against him after he took the child to South Africa without the mother’s consent.

The warrant was briefly cancelled but was reinstated after the prosecution successfully appealed to the High Court early last year.

Now, Buyanga is seeking to have the warrant cancelled once again as he fights to regain his freedom.

