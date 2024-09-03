Govt Warns The Public On M-Pox

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Ministry of Health and Child Care today warned the public of an ongoing outbreak of M-Pox (formerly known as Monkey Pox) in non-endemic countries, including neighboring South Africa.

M-Pox is a rare viral infection endemic to Central and West Africa, spread through close contact with infected people, animals, or materials. Symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and respiratory problems.

While no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, the Ministry is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease. We urge the public to take precautions by avoiding contact with infected animals or materials, isolating infected patients, practicing good hand hygiene, and using personal protective equipment when caring for patients.

The Ministry has placed its structures on high alert and is conducting preparedness and response activities to ensure a swift and effective response if needed.

We reassure the public that we are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

