Harare Men Appear in Court on Sodomy Charges

Harare, Zimbabwe — Two men from Harare, Tavimbanashe Chawatama (28) and Leonard Nyakudya (25), have appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of sodomy. The case, which has drawn significant public attention, involves allegations of a consensual same-sex relationship between the two men.

According to the State, Chawatama and Nyakudya entered into a relationship in August 2023. They reportedly lived together and engaged in consensual same-sex activities, which were allegedly documented on their mobile phones. The case surfaced after a domestic dispute between the two on August 27, 2024.

The altercation reportedly started when Chawatama accused Nyakudya of infidelity. The argument intensified, leading Nyakudya to decide to move out of their shared residence. However, as he was about to leave, Chawatama discovered that some of his money was missing. This discovery prompted the pair to seek assistance from the police to resolve the issue of the missing funds.

It was during their interaction with law enforcement that details of their relationship and the alleged act of sodomy were inadvertently disclosed. This led to their arrest and subsequent appearance in court.

Both Chawatama and Nyakudya were granted bail set at USD 50. The case has been remanded to September 6, 2024, for further proceedings.

This case highlights ongoing legal and societal challenges regarding same-sex relations in Zimbabwe, where such relationships are criminalized. The public and legal scrutiny surrounding this case are expected to continue as it proceeds through the courts.

