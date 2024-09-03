Has Starlink Abandoned Wicknell Chivhayo’s IMC Communications for Frampol?

By A Correspondent| In a surprising twist for Zimbabwe’s internet landscape, Zimpricecheck has learned that Frampol, a well-established ICT solutions provider, has been granted approval to become an official Starlink reseller. This development raises questions about the status of IMC Communications, led by Wicknell Chivhayo, which had previously positioned itself as a key player in Starlink’s entry into Zimbabwe.

Frampol is wasting no time capitalizing on this opportunity, reaching out to its business clients to reserve Starlink kits ahead of the service’s anticipated launch. Their proactive approach underscores Frampol’s confidence in the potential of Starlink to transform internet connectivity in Zimbabwe.

In a communication to its customers, Frampol outlined an enticing offer:

“As our valued customer, we are thrilled to announce that Frampol has been officially approved as a Starlink Reseller! We are providing the opportunity to secure your Kit while awaiting Government approval.”

While Frampol has secured Starlink’s approval, IMC Communications has been notably quiet about its own progress. Although IMC has government approval to operate as an ISP, there is no indication that it has secured an exclusive or formal reseller agreement with Starlink. The absence of IMC on Starlink’s list of official resellers further fuels speculation that their partnership may be in jeopardy.

IMC’s silence and lack of visible engagement with potential Starlink customers stand in stark contrast to Frampol’s aggressive market entry. This raises critical questions: Has Starlink sidelined IMC in favor of Frampol? Or is IMC still in the running but lagging behind its competitor?

