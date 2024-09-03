Mnangagwa Backers Claim ZiG Will Be World’s Strongest Currency

By A Correspondent

Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as Varakashi for ED, are rallying behind the new local currency, ZiG, asserting that it will reinvigorate the struggling economy.

The Varakashi group has been vocal about their belief in the currency’s potential, despite skepticism and challenges surrounding its adoption.

On Monday, Varakashi 4ED Mash West took to X (formerly Twitter) to champion ZiG’s future.

They urged the public to place their trust in the new currency, dismissing claims that ZiG is depreciating in value. “Trust the ZiG. Don’t allow people to lie to you that ZiG is losing its value,” the group stated.

Recent surveys reflect a notable shift in public opinion regarding ZiG.

According to recent data, the acceptance rate of ZiG among Zimbabweans has surged to 91%, a significant increase from the previous 61%.

This growing confidence in the local currency is seen by supporters as a testament to its potential success.

Varakashi remain optimistic about ZiG’s future, asserting that it is poised to become “the world’s strongest currency more than the US Dollar.”

Such declarations highlight the group’s unwavering faith in the currency’s capacity to outperform even established global benchmarks.

As Zimbabwe navigates its economic challenges, the government’s push for ZiG underscores a critical phase in the nation’s financial reform efforts.

The outcome of this bold move remains to be seen, but for now, Varakashi for ED and their supporters are committed to promoting the new currency’s stability and potential.

