Zimbabweans React To Mnangagwa’s Latest Remarks On Third Term Bid

Siphosami Malunga: It’s clear enough, but problem is that no one believes or trusts the Constitutionalism argument when, on countless times – most notably a military coup- the Constitution has been ripped apart. If the army could unconstitutionally stage a coup, a third term is nothing. Just saying.

Walter Mzembi: The Flip side of this statement by Pres @edmnangagwa. As a lifetime student of politics, I am convinced there is a solution to the Zimbabwean Question encrypted in Diplomacy, it needs the right convenors and facilitators to unlock it, understanding the man, what switches him on and off.

If President Mnangagwa answers back the 2030 putschists or coup plotters against the Constitution at the October Zanu PF Conference whose Resolution no 1 shall predictably be ” Stay on until 2030 ” & attendant amendment of the Constitution , then he will absolve himself as a Constitutionalist . But will it stop the Constitution coup plotters ?

Lynnstacia: I can never trust ED , l never trusted him in 2017 , I will not trust him in 2028 , even if he steps down in 2028 , I will still be having nightmares of him returning to power via another KUPU!

Kudzai Mtisi: Listening to President @edmnangagwa speaking here, I am forced to repeat what I once said a few weeks ago. The 2030ists in ZANU PF are adopting the G40 strategy of declaring “no vacancy” as a campaign strategy… They want to shut down everyone else, subtly attack their perceived potential successors while hiding behind “protecting the president.” Such a strategy is bound to fail, and the only result will be the division of the party … it will also DISTRACT the president from sealing his legacy… just a year after the 2023 elections, the party leaders & govt should be focusing on delivering so that 2028 will be an easy election for ZANU PF….

Nick Mangwana: His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa is focused on ensuring that the Zimbabwean people optimize their outcomes and that he leaves an indelible mark on this landscape. As a constitutionalist he doesn’t intend to gag anyone from expressing themselves. But his position is unequivocal.

