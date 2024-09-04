Chirewa Cleared For Warriors Duty

Derby County have confirmed Tawanda Chirewa’s availability for the Warriors’ two games in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will face Kenya on matchday 1 of the qualifiers on 6 September before hosting Cameroon on the 10th of the month.

Both games will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in both Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Derby, who only signed Chirewa on a season-long loan deal from Wolves last week, have confirmed that the player will travel to Africa for the games.

The English Championship club said: “Recent Derby County signing Tawanda Chirewa has been selected for the Zimbabwe national team for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

“The Rams’ recent addition will play for Zimbabwe as they compete in Group J of the AFCON qualifiers, alongside Kenya, Cameroon and Namibia.”

Chirewa, who made his first Rams appearance in last Tuesday’s Carabao Cup Round Two clash at Barrow, has two caps to his name for Zimbabwe after making his debut for the side against Lesotho in July 2024.

The attacking midfielder will fly straight to Kampala, Uganda where he will link up with the rest of the Warriors squad.

