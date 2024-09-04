I Am Sorry, Chatunga Apologises For Scuffle With ZRP Cops

By A Correspondent

Bellarmine Chatunga, son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has issued an apology to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe following his recent arrest in Beitbridge.

Chatunga faced charges of disorderly conduct after allegedly assaulting a police officer at a roadblock in Bubi, approximately 80 kilometers north of the border town.

The incident occurred when Chatunga, who was being driven by a Chinese driver, grew impatient while police officers requested vehicle documents.

According to the police, Chatunga yelled at the officers and questioned their authority before violently grabbing a Support Unit officer by the collar and tearing off his shirt buttons.

Reports also indicate that Chatunga brandished a knife during the confrontation but was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

In his apology, Chatunga admitted his behavior was excessive, stating, “I would like to make a public apology to the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe, and Commissioner General of Police Matanga for my actions last Saturday. Surely, forgive me for the disorderly conduct.

I overreacted.”

