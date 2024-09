Prophet Demands 400k From Bereaved Family

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: A prophet is requesting 400K to help the Malatji family in their search for the killers of their loved one in Bothashoek, near Burgersfort.

The victim, Tetelo Malatji, 15, was last seen on July 27, 2024. To meet the prophet’s fee, the community is contributing R100 per person, while businesses are donating R500 each, collectively aiming to raise the required R400 000.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...