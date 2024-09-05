Remembering Rev. Kenneth Chinoza Mhandu

By Dr. Raymond Chamba | There once lived a remarkable man—a towering figure, an incredible dreamer, a devout church leader, a devoted husband and grandfather, a rural entrepreneur, and a natural revolutionary. His name was Kenneth Chinoza Mhandu.

In 1905, Kenneth became one of the earliest students at Umtali Academy (later renamed Hartzell High School). He was deeply impressed by the biblical teachings of early missionaries, who lured him and his friends away from their father’s flock with candy, introducing them to formal schooling.

Kenneth’s journey took an unexpected turn when he was conscripted into the First World War and sent to Italy as an army caterer. At the war’s end, he found his calling in the ministry and was ordained as a United Methodist Church pastor. He dedicated his life to spreading the gospel across the length and breadth of the country, serving in communities such as Stapleford, Nyamukwarara (Mutoko), Zuze, Gandanzara, Arnoldine Mission (Headlands), and Mafararikwa (Bocha/Marange), before retiring to his roots in Sharara Village (Nyazura).

A tireless rural businessman and full-time pastor, Kenneth never burdened his parishioners with the upkeep of his family; instead, he supported many through his successful farming ventures and general dealer stores. His self-sufficiency stands in stark contrast to today’s gospel-entrepreneurship.

The war for national liberation awakened his political activism. Kenneth became an epicenter of local intelligence, security, and resource mobilization for the guerilla fighters. He endured great personal loss, losing two sons to the liberation struggle. His political insights were captivating, and his appetite for reading was insatiable.

During his time at Mafararikwa (Bocha/Marange), he became legendary for his support of the war effort, and he served as the longest-running and uncontested ZANU(PF) Chairman in his district. He was also a passionate advocate for development in his district, tirelessly lobbying for improvements to local road networks and public transport.

One of my most vivid memories of my grandfather involves his formidable spirit and deep sense of justice. I was once expelled from Hartzell High School for leading a student strike. Fearful of my parents’ reaction, I sought refuge with him instead. Even at 89 years old, he was a force of nature—storming into the school and confronting the principal with his walking stick in hand, threatening to use it if necessary. The principal, genuinely intimidated, had no choice but to reinstate me and the other protest leaders.

I also remember him at 107 years old, still reading the Herald newspaper with a fierce intensity. When I asked why he seemed upset, he replied, “People are selling off the revolution and the country.” His commitment to his principles never wavered.

Rev. Kenneth Mhandu was promoted to glory at the extraordinary age of 109. I remember him with both sadness and a profound joy for the life he lived. What a man, what a life. Fly away with the angels, Sekuru, and be ready to set them straight if they forget to watch over us.

—Dr. Raymond Chamba

