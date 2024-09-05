Roselinda Chopera Ran Off With USD81,000

Harare, Zimbabwe – September 5, 2024

Auxilia Goromonzi, the victim of an alleged pyramid scheme involving the micro-finance company Inter Crest Capital, has broken her silence following a recent High Court ruling in her favor. Goromonzi, speaking out in frustration and disbelief, claimed, “…the main culprit, Roselinda Chopera, is having a nice time with her daughter in Texas,” highlighting the lack of accountability as the suspected fraudsters remain abroad.

In July 2024, the High Court of Zimbabwe ordered Inter Crest Capital to repay US$81,139 to Goromonzi, who alleged she was defrauded after investing a total of US$94,200 with the company. Goromonzi initially invested US$27,000 in 2022 and an additional US$67,200 in January 2023, lured by the promise of a 10% monthly return and the ability to withdraw her full investment upon request.

However, when Goromonzi attempted to retrieve her funds, Inter Crest Capital allegedly failed to honor the agreement. The company’s directors, Precious Kwashirai and Roselinda Chopera, are suspected to have fled Zimbabwe and are reportedly residing in the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively.

Following the company’s failure to respond to court summons, High Court Judge Justice Joseph Mafusire issued a default judgment on July 4, 2024. The ruling mandates that Inter Crest Capital and its directors repay the full sum of US$81,139, which includes the initial investment and interest accrued at 10% per month from the date of the order. The company is also liable for all court costs.

Represented by her legal team, Goromonzi is now calling on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to launch an official investigation into Inter Crest Capital’s operations. “This isn’t just about me,” Goromonzi emphasized. “It’s about preventing this from happening to others.”

The RBZ, as Zimbabwe’s primary financial regulatory body, has the authority to investigate financial institutions suspected of malpractice. An investigation into Inter Crest Capital could potentially reveal further evidence of fraudulent activities, leading to more stringent legal action against the company’s directors.

Goromonzi’s public statement and her demand for justice have drawn significant attention, putting pressure on the authorities to act swiftly. The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by investors in the country, as many seek protection and recourse in a volatile financial environment.

As the situation unfolds, the public awaits a response from the RBZ and hopes for a thorough investigation that may bring justice to Goromonzi and any other victims who may come forward.

