Nelson Chamisa Receives Symbolic Endorsement in Botswana

Nelson Chamisa has garnered significant attention following his recent interactions with Botswana’s former Presidents.

Political analysts suggest that by meeting with these influential figures, Advocate Chamisa may have received an implicit endorsement to lead Zimbabwe.

Chamisa was in Botswana to attend the inauguration of President Duma Gideon Boko on Friday.

On Thursday, Chamisa shared a post on Facebook, stating: “DEMOCRACY SMELLS NICE…With Botswana’s former Presidents, H.E. Festus Mogae and H.E. Ian Khama—the 3rd and 4th Presidents of the Republic of Botswana. God bless Africa.”

