Power Crisis Set to Worsen, Government Acknowledges

By A Correspondent

The worsening power crisis in Zimbabwe has been further highlighted by Energy Minister Edgar Moyo, who provided an update during a recent parliamentary session.

His comments underscore the deepening challenges facing the country’s electricity generation, with the government acknowledging that the situation is unlikely to improve in the short term.

Moyo revealed that while the two new units at Hwange Power Station, Hwange 7 and 8, are operating at full capacity, the situation remains dire due to a significant shortfall in the performance of older units.

He explained, “The two new Hwange 7 and 8 units are running at full capacity, however, just three of the six older units are working.”

Adding to the crisis is the ongoing struggle at the Kariba Hydroelectric Power Station, which has been severely impacted by low water levels. Moyo disclosed that Kariba’s generation capacity has drastically dropped, with the station now producing only 100MW—less than a tenth of its total capacity. “Kariba is now down to just 100MW, less than a tenth of its capacity, due to low water levels,” Moyo stated.

These remarks were echoed in a statement from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which also outlined the reduced power generation across the country. ZETDC confirmed that a fault at Hwange had worsened the electricity shortage, further compounding the challenges faced by the national grid.

In a grim warning, ZETDC highlighted the perilous situation at Kariba, which is currently producing only a fraction of its potential due to a dramatic drop in water levels.

“Kariba is currently producing a small fraction of its capacity due to low water levels,” the power utility said.

The company further stressed that the situation could worsen, as the dam’s water levels have plummeted to just 2.4% of the amount typically used for power generation.

