SADC Summit On Mozambique Useless – Wiwa

By A Correspondent

Opposition politician and former Zengeza Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, has criticized the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, which is set to take place in Harare, calling it a “mere talkshow” that will fail to resolve the ongoing crisis in Mozambique.

Sikhala argues that the summit will be ineffective because Mozambique’s Constitutional Council has not yet issued its verdict on the country’s disputed election results.

Speaking on the matter, Sikhala said, “The extraordinary @SADC_News Summit to be convened in Harare in a few days time is a lobbying gala by the party, which congratulated the false winner in the election held in Mozambique before the official announcement of the results.”

He further emphasized that the summit would not lead to any substantial decisions, stating that “The Extraordinary @SADC_News Summit will just be a talkshow as the Mozambique Constitutional Council hasn’t announced its verdict on the election outcome.”

The controversy surrounding Mozambique’s elections has been growing, with opposition parties accusing the ruling party, FRELIMO, of electoral fraud.

These accusations have sparked widespread protests in the country. In response, the Mozambique Constitutional Council has requested an additional 20 days to thoroughly review the election results.

This extension is set to expire early next month.

Sikhala made it clear that the SADC Summit would be powerless to intervene, warning, “The Extraordinary @SADC_News Summit can not pass resolutions that will try to subvert the decision of the Mozambique Constitutional Council. It won’t work!!!”

As the political situation in Mozambique continues to heat up, with allegations of vote-rigging involving ZANU PF’s alleged involvement, Sikhala insists that the only way to resolve the crisis is to “allow the will of the people of Mozambique to prevail.”

The tensions in Mozambique continue to simmer, with no clear resolution in sight, and Sikhala’s remarks underline the skepticism surrounding the SADC’s ability to mediate in the dispute.

