Chiwenga Loyalists Declare Genarari’s Mission Is To Arrest Corruption

By A Correspondent

Loyalists of Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga have reaffirmed their support for the military figure’s alleged goal of eradicating corruption, drawing comparisons to anti-corruption measures taken by other African military leaders.

The Varakashi group, who are aligned with Chiwenga’s faction in Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party, have been vocal about their mission to support him as the next leader of the country, especially as current president Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to conclude his second and final term.

On Thursday, Varakashi, who manage the Operation Restore Legacy Facebook page, posted a comment that underscored their commitment to Chiwenga’s leadership and his focus on dismantling corrupt networks within Zimbabwe.

The statement referred to recent developments in Mali, where General Assimi Goita’s leadership has been marked by drastic anti-corruption measures.

“Mali under General Assimi Goita’s reign officially becomes the first African nation to be debt-free,” the post reads, pointing to the measures taken by Goita’s transitional government, which has been commended for addressing the entrenched corruption in the country.

“When General Assimi Goita took over, he sold all the assets belonging to the corrupt elites and sent them to jail, including former president’s son and Ministers.”

The Varakashi group draws parallels between Goita’s bold stance against corruption and the potential for General Chiwenga to enact similar reforms in Zimbabwe.

The comparison to Mali’s success is strategic, aiming to bolster the narrative that military leadership could be the key to addressing corruption, which remains a deep-rooted problem in Zimbabwean politics.

Mali’s transitional government, led by General Goita, has focused heavily on anti-corruption, peacebuilding, and economic recovery.

After a military coup in 2020, Goita assumed power as interim president and has emphasized the restoration of stability, civilian rule, and the dismantling of corrupt systems.

The country recently celebrated its achievement of becoming debt-free, a major milestone attributed to Goita’s administration.

The Varakashi group’s endorsement of this model raises an important question: Is Army Leadership the Only Solution to End Corruption?

While there are significant concerns about the long-term implications of military rule, particularly in terms of democratic governance, some see the heavy-handed approach as a necessary remedy for widespread corruption. In Zimbabwe, where corruption has severely undermined the country’s economic and political systems, figures like Chiwenga and Goita may be viewed as agents of reform—able to act decisively where civilian politicians have failed.

A member of the Varakashi group, speaking on the condition of anonymity, highlighted the urgency of decisive action against corruption. “For too long, we have seen corrupt elites destroy the fabric of our society. We need a leader who can act without hesitation, who is not bound by the interests of powerful corrupt individuals. General Chiwenga is that leader,” they said.

Supporters of Chiwenga’s rise to power argue that the military is the only institution capable of taking the necessary steps to restore order and address the systemic corruption that has plagued Zimbabwe for decades.

The Varakashi group continues to push for this narrative, hoping that Chiwenga’s reputation as a former military commander will translate into his ability to take strong action against corruption.

However, critics of military governance warn that such leadership risks undermining democratic processes and human rights.

While anti-corruption campaigns led by military regimes, like Goita’s in Mali, have achieved significant results, they have also come with questions about the legitimacy and sustainability of their rule.

The long-term challenge for any military-led government, including one under Chiwenga, will be ensuring that reforms don’t come at the expense of democratic freedoms and civilian oversight.

