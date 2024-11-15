Mai Titi Appears Pointing at Uebert Angel as Zimbabwe’s ‘Beltazar’ in Church Sleeping With All Women

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – Socialite Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, has made striking allegations against unnamed religious leaders in Zimbabwe, accusing them of exploiting their congregations under the guise of spiritual authority. While Mai Titi did not name any individual, her descriptions and claims have curiously and singularly drawn parallels to her prophet Uebert Angel, sparking widespread speculation.

In a video circulating online (watch below), Mai Titi likened an unnamed religious figure in Zimbabwe to the controversial U.S. preacher Beltazar, who is accused of exploiting hundreds of women in his congregation.

Though she refrained from naming the individual, Mai Titi’s descriptions appear to align closely with Uebert Angel’s alleged statements, which have previously been criticized for their controversial and suggestive nature.



Mai Titi’s Broader Allegations

In her remarks, Mai Titi alleged that such behavior is widespread among religious leaders in Zimbabwe. She accused them of exploiting vulnerable women, including married ones, under the pretense of spiritual authority.

“In Zimbabwe, we know men of God who bed half of their congregations. They don’t stop at church members—they move to friends and even family members. It’s worse than people realize,” she said.

Her comments have fueled speculation that her accusations point directly at Angel, as the preacher has made public statements that align with the behaviors Mai Titi described.

Angel’s Response: “Moral Failure is Not a Crime”

Uebert Angel has not directly addressed Mai Titi’s allegations but has previously defended himself against similar accusations. He has maintained that “moral failure is not a crime” and emphasized the distinction between morality and legality.

“What crime is it? You cannot cry more than the bereaved,” Angel has said in the past, further igniting public debate over his conduct.

“You have surrendered your flesh to us, so we can sleep with you anytime,” the preacher says on video. “For the anointing to touch someone, that person needs to release their flesh. If the flesh is not released, the anointing cannot have access,” Uebert Angel is on video further justifying his actions.



Legal and Ethical Implications

The allegations have sparked calls for greater scrutiny of religious institutions in Zimbabwe, with activists urging legal authorities to investigate potential abuse of power and exploitation within churches.

As the controversy continues to unfold, attention remains focused on the alleged connections between Mai Titi’s accusations and Uebert Angel’s past statements, with many calling for transparency and justice in addressing the claims.

