Poptain, Hwinza to Headline Mama Dangote’s Grand Opening in Kwekwe

Mama Dangote’s Bar & Restaurant to Host Grand Opening in Kwekwe

By Showbiz Reporter | Kwekwe is set to light up this Friday, November 22, 2024, as Mama Dangote’s Bar & Restaurant officially opens its doors. Located next to Trek-Delta Road Industries, the much-anticipated event promises an electrifying night of entertainment, good vibes, and a celebration of music, culture, and food.

The star-studded lineup features some of the region’s biggest names, including Hwinza, Poptain, Stallion Gangster, Young Junita, and Eddie Bee. With these top-tier artists on the bill, fans are guaranteed an unforgettable experience.

Hosting the event are the energetic DJ Fonyo and the charismatic MC Shaddy the Mighty, who will keep the audience hyped throughout the night. A stellar roster of DJs—Dwayne, Tylax, Yardeye, Alvino, Frankido, Aktion Nguige, and Nashley—is ready to spin tracks to keep the party alive until late.

The event isn’t just about the music; it also celebrates local cuisine. Mama Dangote’s Bar & Restaurant will serve a variety of traditional foods, meats, and cold drinks, providing the perfect backdrop for a community gathering. Entry is free, and the festivities kick off at 6 PM.

Event organizers have emphasized that no alcohol will be sold to individuals under the age of 18, in compliance with regulations.

This grand opening is expected to set a new standard for nightlife and entertainment in Kwekwe. Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate culture, music, and delicious food at Mama Dangote’s Bar & Restaurant.

Stay tuned for more updates from the heart of Kwekwe’s newest entertainment hub!

