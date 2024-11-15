Tino Machakaire Says Not True that Rwanda, Botswana Ministers Are More Educated Than Him

By Dorrothy Moyo | lMinister Tino Machakaire Denies Viral Claims Comparing Zimbabwe and Rwanda’s Leadership

Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts, and Recreation, Tino Machakaire, has denied claims circulating on social media that compare his qualifications with those of Rwanda’s Minister of Youth, Dr. U.J. Nepo Abdallah, in a viral image sparking widespread debate.

The graphic juxtaposes the educational backgrounds and professional achievements of the two ministers, portraying Dr. Abdallah as a highly qualified individual with a medical degree, a master’s in public health, and a PhD candidacy. Meanwhile, the image lists Machakaire as a former ZANU PF youth leader, head of logistics for the Command Agriculture program, and an employee of ZESA.

The post, accompanied by the headline “Is this Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030?”, has triggered intense discussions about meritocracy in leadership and the qualifications of public officials in Zimbabwe. Critics have accused the post of attempting to undermine the government’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to achieve a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society.

Machakaire, however, has dismissed the claims, responding on social media with a straightforward denial: “This is not true.”

Supporters of the minister quickly rallied behind him in the comments section. One user, Abel Shoko, defended Machakaire, stating, “They are opposition people trying to denigrate you, don’t take it to heart.” Another user, Clifford Mapepa, added humor by suggesting that the minister consult his constituents in Hwedza before reacting further.

The post also features an image of Lesego Chombo, a law graduate, suggesting a contrast with leadership roles in Zimbabwe. However, it remains unclear why Chombo’s image is included in the discussion.

This incident highlights growing public scrutiny of Zimbabwe’s leadership and qualifications, especially as the country seeks to meet its Vision 2030 objectives. While some argue that the post exposes real gaps in governance, others view it as politically motivated propaganda aimed at tarnishing officials’ reputations.

As the debate continues to unfold, Machakaire’s denial adds a layer of complexity, leaving citizens questioning the intentions behind such comparisons.

