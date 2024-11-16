Timba, #Avondale78 Detention Extended Once Again

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | In a controversial decision, Senator Jameson Timba and the remaining members of the #Avondale78 have had their pre-trial detention extended by another seven days after the magistrate postponed the ruling to November 22, 2024. This decision has sparked outrage, as the group has already spent 152 days behind bars without trial. Their total time in pre-trial detention will now stretch to 159 days by next week.

The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), Zimbabwe’s leading opposition party, condemned the move, describing it as “heartless and shameless persecution.” In a statement, the CCC highlighted how prolonged pre-trial detention is being used as a weapon against political dissent, calling it a blatant miscarriage of justice.

The #Avondale78 includes activists, opposition supporters, and community members arrested earlier this year during protests in Harare’s Avondale suburb. The arrests were widely criticized by human rights organizations, with accusations of politically motivated charges and denial of basic rights.

The CCC also released a strongly worded statement on social media, stating, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” The party maintains that the extended detention is an example of systematic oppression under Zimbabwe’s ruling government.

This development adds to growing concerns over the state of human rights in Zimbabwe. Observers have called for the immediate release of the detainees or the expediting of their trial.

As pressure mounts from local and international human rights groups, the Zimbabwean judiciary faces increased scrutiny over its role in maintaining political neutrality and upholding justice.

