Warriors Secure 2025 Afcon Spot Despite Draw Against Kenya

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s national football team has qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after a 1-1 draw with Kenya in their Group J match on Friday. With this result, the Warriors finished second in the group with nine points, ensuring their place at next year’s tournament.

Tawanda Maswanhise gave Zimbabwe the lead in the 32nd minute, scoring on his full debut for the national team.

However, Kenya equalized early in the second half, with Jonah Ayunga finding the back of the net in the 50th minute.

The draw dashed Kenya’s hopes of qualification, as they will now finish third in Group J, unable to advance to the finals.

Zimbabwe’s final qualifier will be against already-qualified Cameroon on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm CAT.

The match was fast-paced, and despite failing to break the Kenyan jinx, Zimbabwe achieved their primary goal of securing a spot in Morocco for the 2025 Afcon.

