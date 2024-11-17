Fatal Car Accident Kills Chinhoyi University Student

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A tragic car accident occurred early this morning in Chinhoyi, involving five students from the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT). The incident, reported at approximately 4:30 a.m., followed the students’ departure from a local beer hall.

Tanatswa Chinyama, a student from the School of Hospitality and Tourism, tragically lost her life in the accident. Four other students sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Driver Flees the Scene

Authorities confirmed that the driver responsible for the accident fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle involved in the crash. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the driver, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.

Alcohol Allegedly a Factor

Preliminary reports indicate that the students involved were intoxicated, raising concerns about the dangers of drinking and driving. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

Condolences and Support

The Chinhoyi University of Technology community is mourning the loss of Tanatswa Chinyama, with condolences pouring in for her family and friends. The university has pledged to support the affected students and their families during this difficult time.

Call for Road Safety Awareness

This incident highlights the urgent need for increased road safety education and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. The authorities are calling for responsible behavior, especially among young people, to prevent further tragedies.

Our thoughts are with the family of Tanatswa Chinyama and the injured students. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

