Vemuganga FM: A Lifeline Against Climate Disasters In Chipinge

By Environmental Reporter– Chipinge district, long a victim of devastating natural disasters like Cyclone Idai, has found a beacon of hope in Vemuganga Community Radio.

Operating on FM 106.8, the station has been instrumental in saving lives and mitigating the impact of recent floods that swept through the region from November 11 to 15, 2024.

Collaborating with the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), Civil Protection Unit (CPU), and Disaster Rapid Response (DRR) teams, Vemuganga has exemplified the power of community media in disaster management.

The station provided early warnings issued by the MSD, providing timely and localised alerts that reached even the most remote areas.

Using Indigenous knowledge systems and modern communication strategies, Vemuganga leveraged citizen journalists and community monitors to provide real-time updates on the impending natural disaster.

In Chibuwe, Ward 20—one of the hardest-hit areas—Dakate Bridge was swept away by the floods.

Thanks to the station’s swift reporting, the community quickly mobilised to repair the vital link, restoring access for motorists and villagers alike.

Due to Vemuganga’s proactive disaster alert system and deep-rooted connection with its audience, no fatalities have been reported in the district to date—a significant achievement in a region prone to severe climate-related disasters.

Chipinge remains highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Cyclone Idai, which wreaked havoc in the district in 2019, serves as a reminder of the urgent need for local preparedness and communication.

The role of community radio stations like Vemuganga cannot be overstated, as they prioritise climate change awareness and disaster risk reduction in their programming.

Vemuganga FM is one of the recently 14 licensed community radio stations and has become a vital lifeline for Chipinge’s rural communities.

The success of Vemuganga FM bears testimony to the need and the importance of empowering community media to enhance resilience and protect lives in disaster-prone regions.

