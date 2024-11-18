World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

On November 17th, 2024, we observe the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This day serves as a moment to:

Remember those who have lost their lives or sustained serious injuries in road traffic incidents and recognize the invaluable efforts of emergency services;

Support road traffic victims and their families, advocating for greater assistance and resources;

Act to promote evidence-based strategies to prevent future road traffic fatalities and injuries.

We extend our best wishes to all those organizing commemorative events worldwide and hope for meaningful and impactful gatherings.

