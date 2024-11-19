Heartbreaking: Nation’s Wealth Sold Off: 12 Years’ Revenue Mortgaged to Global Cartels

HEARTBREAKING REPORT: A NATION UNDER SIEGE

Sources reveal a massive betrayal of national interests.

By Dr. Raymond Chamba | Credible and impeccable sources indicate that the country’s annual national revenues have been mortgaged. A staggering 70% discount was applied to 12 years’ worth of revenues, which have been paid in advance to a political cartel currently running (or ruining) the country. This prepayment scheme is part of a devastating financial deal that has plunged the nation into deep economic jeopardy.

A web of international mafia and political manipulation.

The funds for this advance payment were provided by international financial mafias. In return, these mafias demand that the current political actors remain in power until 2035, ensuring they recover their investments. What may seem like a desperate political and dynastic ploy is, in reality, a well-structured shakedown by external financiers who have entrenched themselves in the country’s leadership.

The hidden agenda: Undermining liberation movements.

In plain sight, there is evidence of a deliberate effort to sabotage the political prospects of former liberation movements in the region. Under the guise of “assistance,” the country’s leadership is actively working to ensure these movements face defeat. This strategy seems to align with a broader objective: delivering the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region into the hands of select global capitalists.

A sinister infiltration into liberation struggles.

It appears that colonial agents were embedded within the liberation struggle, their goal being the eventual subjugation of the region’s resources and politics. While the public is misled to believe the current regime is under siege, the true strategy has always been to manipulate the region’s political dynamics to benefit global capital.

A call to immediate action.

This insidious scheme threatens the survival of the nation. Waiting until 2028 for political change is not an option—by then, the country may be beyond saving. Generations risk being wiped out through disease, substance abuse, environmental poisoning, and economic strangulation. Traditional political transitions that leave the perpetrators unscathed will only perpetuate the cycle of exploitation.

The national economy as a laundering mechanism.

The entire financial system appears to have been transformed into a dynamic money-laundering operation. International drug and dirty money cartels are using the nation’s economic structure to further their criminal activities. By simply participating in the economy, citizens unknowingly contribute to this global crime.

A clarion call to action:

• The situation is dire, and urgent measures must be taken.

• The country’s future depends on recognizing and addressing these threats immediately.

• Traditional approaches to political change are insufficient—new strategies must be employed.

The time is now to rise against these forces. The enemy has infiltrated the heart of the nation, and silence is no longer an option. As the saying goes: “Mabwe ngaataure, misodzi ngaiite gungwa, mapfupa ngaamuke!” (Let the stones speak, let tears flow like a river, let the bones rise.)

#Dzimbahwe 🇿🇼

Dr. Raymond Chamba

