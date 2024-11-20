Highlanders Appoint New Chief Executive Officer

Sports Correspondent

Highlanders Football Club has named Brian Moyo as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the passing of the late Sihlangu Dlodlo last month. The club made the announcement on Monday, confirming Moyo’s appointment, which takes effect immediately.

Moyo, a seasoned football administrator, has a wealth of experience, having previously held various roles at the club. He has also worked with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) in several capacities.

A statement from the club reads: “Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Moyo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Moyo brings with him extensive administrative experience and has previously served the club in various roles. His expertise, along with his experience at ZIFA, will be a valuable asset to the club. We are excited to welcome Mr. Moyo to the country’s oldest and most supported football team.”

The club encourages fans and stakeholders to join them in extending a warm welcome to Moyo as he embarks on his new role.

