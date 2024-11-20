Seven COSAFA Teams Qualify for 2025 AFCON in Morocco

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Seven countries from the COSAFA (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) region have secured their spots for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco next year.

Mozambique and Botswana were the latest teams from the region to qualify, securing their places in the prestigious tournament. They join Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Comoros, and Angola, all of whom had already qualified in the earlier rounds.

These teams will now prepare for what promises to be an exciting AFCON competition in Morocco.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...