Grace Mugabe Weeps In Court

Grace Mugabe Weeps in Court Over Stolen Property

Harare, November 21, 2024 | Former First Lady Grace Mugabe broke down in tears in court yesterday as she identified her late husband, former President Robert Mugabe’s, suits among items allegedly stolen by four former employees. The emotional moment prompted Magistrate Esthere Chivasa to adjourn proceedings briefly to allow Mrs. Mugabe to regain her composure.

The suspects—Allen Chinamonya (42), Danmore Chinamonya (35), Samson Karonga, and Tendai Bunganirwa—are facing charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances. They allegedly broke into 11 containers belonging to the former First Family, stealing household items, including clothing, television sets, cutlery, and bath towels, valued between $3.5 million and $4 million.

In her testimony, Mrs. Mugabe claimed Allen Chinamonya, a former driver, was caught red-handed with some stolen goods. She also accused him of misusing a family vehicle to transport the stolen property.

“I suspected him because some of the goods could not be carried manually but required a car,” she told the court.

She further testified that Samson Karonga was implicated in prior theft incidents and was reportedly seen attempting to unlock one of the containers by an eyewitness.

When questioned why she only reported the four suspects out of her 60 employees, Mrs. Mugabe said they had a history of theft. Searches conducted at their homes led to the recovery of stolen goods, including men’s suits, a Zanu PF shirt, and household items.

The suspects, however, denied the charges. They claimed the property had been given to them as gifts for their loyalty to the late President Mugabe after his resignation in 2017. One of the accused, Tendai Bunganirwa, asserted that the items found in his possession were handed to him personally by Robert Mugabe.

The State alleges that the theft occurred between 2018 and May 2024, after Mrs. Mugabe brought the containers from Zimbabwe House to her Borrowdale home following her husband’s retirement.

The theft came to light on May 22, 2024, when Mrs. Mugabe discovered broken locks on the containers while selecting artefacts to donate to the Museum of African Liberation. Police investigations led to the suspects’ arrest and the recovery of some of the stolen goods, reportedly worth $2,000.

The trial continues as the State seeks to prove its case against the accused.

