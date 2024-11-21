HH Spends Time With Comedian Instead Of ED Who Wants To Kill Him

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Lusaka, Zambia—President Hakainde Hichilema hosted American comedian and television host Steve Harvey at State House while Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa convened an extraordinary summit on Mozambique’s ongoing political instability. Zambia sent only a junior cabinet minister to the summit.

The summit, spearheaded by Mnangagwa, focused on the deteriorating political situation in Mozambique, where Zimbabwean officials have been directly implicated in electoral interference. Mnangagwa’s regime has faced documented evidence of meddling, including rigging elections and announcing results ahead of the official count—actions that have undermined democracy in the region.



Since 2019, Mnangagwa’s officials have been caught on camera receiving Mozambican identity cards in order to rig for Mnangagwa’s candidate choices.



Critics argue that Mnangagwa’s conduct in Mozambique reflects broader issues of governance in Zimbabwe, where similar tactics have been used domestically to suppress opposition.

Meanwhile, Hichilema’s meeting with Steve Harvey centered on promoting Zambia’s tourism sector, particularly its appeal to African American travelers and international audiences. The President emphasized the potential of leveraging Harvey’s global influence to market Zambia’s natural wonders, including Victoria Falls, which have faced challenges due to drought.

“Zambia’s tourism industry continues to show positive growth, and partnerships with global icons like Steve Harvey can further boost our international visibility,” said Hichilema. The meeting underscored Zambia’s focus on economic development through tourism but came at a time when the region is grappling with pressing security and governance issues.

Hichilema’s decision to prioritize a tourism-focused engagement, is curious as Mnangagwa’s rhetoric toward Zambia becomes increasingly hostile. Mnangagwa has recently escalated tensions with Zambia, raising concerns of a potential diplomatic standoff. He among other things, subtly called for war on Zambia during suggestions to Russia President Vladimir Putin who however is in cordial relations with Zambia for decades.

The development comes at a time when Mnangagwa’s family members have confirmed plans to poison President Hichilema since his inauguration in 2021, in statements that have also corroborated with those of a State Media contributor.



Analysts argue that Zambia’s limited representation at the Mozambique summit could be interpreted as a diplomatic snub, further straining relations between Lusaka and Harare.

Flying straight against Mnangagwa’s antagonism, Hichilema focused on Zambia’s domestic priorities, seeking to attract international investment and boost economic growth.

The contrast between Hichilema’s and Mnangagwa’s approaches highlights the diverging paths of the two leaders. While Hichilema seeks to position Zambia as a beacon of economic opportunity, Mnangagwa’s actions continue to raise alarms about the erosion of democracy and accountability in the region.

