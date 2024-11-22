End of the Road for Headman Chengetai Chigodora

Spread the love

In a dramatic turn of events, Chief Clayton Zimunya has decisively removed maverick Headman Chengetai Chigodora from his traditional leadership role, citing an extensive list of misconduct allegations and the expiry of his two-year acting tenure.

Chief Zimunya, speaking on Tuesday, confirmed the dismissal and emphasized that the decision was necessary to restore order and credibility to the traditional leadership system. “Despite the expiry of his tenure, an avalanche of complaints from hundreds of subjects whose cases he was handling, despite them being above his jurisdiction, led to his immediate dismissal,” the Chief explained.

Misconduct and Breaches of Authority

The embattled headman is accused of multiple transgressions, including coercing community members to consult specific traditional healers against their beliefs. Reports allege that Mr. Chigodora collaborated with healers to extort significant sums of money from vulnerable community members, with some victims claiming losses of thousands of dollars in foreign currency.

Chief Zimunya expressed outrage over these allegations, stating, “We recognize freedom of worship in this country, but Mr. Chigodora disregarded that right. People complained that he had syndicates of traditional healers he was working with to fleece them of huge amounts of money. Their voices were not being heard, rendering them powerless due to fear of victimization.”

One of the most shocking accusations came from Mr. Shepherd Rusanga, who claimed that his family was coerced into raising a staggering US$9,000 to appease an avenging spirit—an action that not only violates the Traditional Leaders Act but also traditional norms.

Social Media Scandal

Adding fuel to the fire, Mr. Chigodora reportedly broadcast proceedings from his court on his YouTube channel, a move Chief Zimunya described as highly inappropriate for a traditional leader. “I told him to choose between being a traditional leader and a social media influencer,” Chief Zimunya said. “His actions undermined the impartiality of his court and brought our customs into disrepute.”

Despite repeated warnings, Mr. Chigodora allegedly ignored directives to cease his online activities, prompting further erosion of trust in his leadership.

Wider Leadership Shake-Up

Mr. Chigodora is not the only headman affected by Chief Zimunya’s crackdown. Four of the Chief’s five headmen, including Chigodora, Nyamana, Munyoro, and Chitiyo, have been stripped of their roles due to expired acting tenures and failure to adhere to the stipulated two-year limit. Only Headman Nyakunu remains substantive.

Chief Zimunya has repossessed traditional paraphernalia, including knobkerries, badges, and stamps, from the dismissed headmen. He announced that all unresolved cases, particularly those involving witchcraft and avenging spirits, would now be handled directly by his court.

Denial and Defiance

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Mr. Chigodora denied being relieved of his duties, claiming ignorance of the developments. He dismissed the allegations as rumors aimed at tarnishing his reputation, accusing the media of bias.

“I do not know what you are talking about. My court is not sitting because we are in November. Our tradition and customs regard it as taboo to conduct court sessions in November. However, my court will resume in December,” he said defiantly.

Despite his denials, the allegations against Mr. Chigodora have raised serious questions about accountability and governance within the traditional leadership system.

Calls for Reform

Senator Chief Mutasa weighed in on the controversy, emphasizing the importance of upholding the law and traditions. “If a headman behaves this way, they must be reprimanded. Operating outside the law undermines our traditions and constitutes fraud,” he said.

As the dust settles on Mr. Chigodora’s dismissal, the spotlight turns to the selection of new, substantive leaders who can restore the integrity and trust of the community. For Mr. Chigodora, however, the end of the road seems certain.- state media -agencies

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...