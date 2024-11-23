Tshabangu Mayor Goes For Churches

By Municipal Reporter- The Sengezo Tshabangu’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)-led Harare City Council, under Mayor Jacob Mafume, has announced plans to shut down “illegal” churches.

This follows a series of contentious actions by the Mafume-led council, including the demolition of houses in Belvedere, leaving many Harare residents questioning the fairness and humanity of these measures.

In this latest move the council says it is targeting churches operating in buildings without certificates of assembly, citing violations of safety and public order regulations.

The central business district (CBD) has seen a proliferation of unsanctioned places of worship, bottle stores, bars, and schools.

City officials argue these establishments disrupt public order and violate zoning and safety regulations.

Town clerk, Phakamile Mabhena Moyo, issued a stern warning to owners of illegal indoor assemblies, including churches, beer halls, and schools, giving them two months to comply or face closure.

“The City of Harare is aware that some of the above-mentioned places of indoor assemblies are operating illegally… In view of the above, the council is going to close down or penalize those who remain non-compliant in the next two months,” said Mabhena Moyo.

The city has also targeted buildings occupied without obtaining certificates of occupation, another long-standing issue that violates Chapter 2, Section 44 of the Model By-laws of 1977.

While Zimbabwe’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, council authorities argue that enclosed venues must comply with strict standards, including emergency exits, ventilation, and sanitation provisions.

This crackdown is part of a broader pattern of forced evictions and demolitions by the Harare City Council, which have drawn widespread criticism since Operation Murambatsvina in 2005.

The infamous operation, translated as “Restore Order,” saw the destruction of informal settlements, small businesses, and homes across the country.

The United Nations reported that an Operation MMurambatsvina left an estimated 700,000 people homeless and destitute.

Over the years, the council has continued to implement evictions under the guise of enforcing urban planning and safety regulations.

In many cases, residents allege these actions are carried out with little or no consultation, leaving families scrambling for shelter.

The recent demolitions in Belvedere, where modern homes were razed, echo these earlier episodes of displacement and have heightened tensions between the council and residents.

Critics argue that such demolitions often target vulnerable populations, exposing systemic failures in urban planning and governance.

